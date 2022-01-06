Unistake Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Unistake has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $4,540.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00060265 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00068568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.06 or 0.07778469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00075600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,678.34 or 0.99540089 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007765 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,152,649 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

