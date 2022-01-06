United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in December

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UUGRY stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

