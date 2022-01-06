United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in December

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UUGRY stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
