Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Unity Software news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,933,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unity Software by 55.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $121.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

