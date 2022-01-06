Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
In other Unity Software news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,933,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE U opened at $121.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 2.31.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Unity Software
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
