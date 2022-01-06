Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.83. Urban One shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 127,575 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $192.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth about $5,262,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,383,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 469,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urban One by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Urban One by 320.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 176,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 134,181 shares during the period. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

