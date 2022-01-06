Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.83. Urban One shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 127,575 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $192.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter.
About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.