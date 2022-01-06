US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,690 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. Apple accounts for about 6.7% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.