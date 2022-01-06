USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 685 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.