USDJ Market Cap Achieves $14.77 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.90 or 0.07892875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,150.26 or 0.99821047 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008051 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.