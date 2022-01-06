Vai (VAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $512,605.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.42 million and approximately $512,605.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001942 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00060853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.26 or 0.07862896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00076069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,952.21 or 0.99882513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 65,159,545 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

