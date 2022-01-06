Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Down 63.5% in December

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the November 30th total of 727,400 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLON. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

VLON opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

