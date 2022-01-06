Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Trading Up 13%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) was up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 544,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 471,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLON)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

