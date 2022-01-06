Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 4,715 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,361. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

