Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $317,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,434,000 after purchasing an additional 469,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,817,000 after purchasing an additional 439,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,960. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

