Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 120,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $2,482,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,166,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,450,000 after purchasing an additional 102,876 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

