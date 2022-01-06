Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 35,712 Shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 144.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.13% of Advent Technologies worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.