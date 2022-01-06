Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 687 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 387,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

ALE opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

