Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Largo Resources were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGO opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $660.85 million and a P/E ratio of 22.20.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

