Van ECK Associates Corp Has $464,000 Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $964.17 million and a P/E ratio of 487.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.