Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,270 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after buying an additional 1,152,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after buying an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 2,282,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after buying an additional 2,104,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

