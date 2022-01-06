Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.08 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.63). Approximately 9,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 61,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.66).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.57. The company has a market capitalization of £52.27 million and a PE ratio of -37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Van Elle alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Cutler acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($216,951.89). Also, insider Frank Nelson acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($25,333.51).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.