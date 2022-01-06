Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lowered by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.05. 47,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,007. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

