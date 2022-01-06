Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,805 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. 86,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,125. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

