Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $113.59 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21.

