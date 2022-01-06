Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $69,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,283. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.