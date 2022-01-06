Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $222.59

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $222.59 and last traded at $221.24, with a volume of 228238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

