Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $439.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.39 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

