Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.45

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 3081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,856 shares of company stock worth $3,573,604. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

