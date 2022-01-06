Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.09% of Vectrus worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Vectrus by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vectrus news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEC opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $537.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEC shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

