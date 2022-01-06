VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 1,226 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $243.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.13. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
