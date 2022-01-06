Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $121,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $214.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.48. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.44.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

