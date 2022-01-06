Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $27.41 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $27.41 million and approximately $478,731.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 434,450,478.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,209,810 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

