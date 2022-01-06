ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

