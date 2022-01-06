Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Northwest Natural worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NWN opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

