Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,091 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.