Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 134,459 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 966.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 134,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Standard Motor Products worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,645 shares of company stock worth $1,226,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

