Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

