Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 3,544.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Archrock worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AROC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Archrock by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 691,682 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 648,427 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,543,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Archrock by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 490,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,505,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.24%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

