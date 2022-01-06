Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 496 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Natera worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 275.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 41.0% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,565 shares of company stock worth $12,718,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.