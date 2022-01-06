Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 24.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

