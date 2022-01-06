VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VTSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group raised VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VirTra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.
NASDAQ VTSI opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 824.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 363,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 109.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
