VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group raised VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VirTra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 824.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 363,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 109.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

