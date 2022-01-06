Virtue Poker Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $638,854.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00061526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.90 or 0.07910430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00076453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,092.70 or 0.99938978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

