VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 173,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 40,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $443,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 10,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.