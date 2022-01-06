VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 955,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,700,477. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

