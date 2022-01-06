VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $138.76. 40,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

