VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.5% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.66. 5,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

