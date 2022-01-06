VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Shares of BA traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.52. The stock had a trading volume of 169,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,117,258. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.