Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an in-line rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

SEAT stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.