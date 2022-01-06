Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.26

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $7.11. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 59,889 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

