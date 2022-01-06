Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Amundi acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,353,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 238,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

