Wedbush Comments on KeyCorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

KeyCorp stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

