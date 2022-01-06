Wedbush Comments on Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

SI stock opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.57.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $44,755,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

